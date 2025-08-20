See video of Hurricane Erin from the International Space Station

As Hurricane Erin hovered over the Atlantic Ocean, the first hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season was spotted from above by a camera on the International Space Station.

The SpaceTV-1 camera system, which livestreams up to 4K resolution footage of Earth from space, captured Hurricane Erin at 12:29 p.m. EDT Wednesday as it moved north of the Caribbean, a few hundred miles off the U.S. East Coast.

The camera is mounted on the International Space Station in low Earth orbit, according to Sen, the company that began streaming space footage late last year.

In an aerial view from the SpaceTV-1 camera system in space, Hurricane Erin, Atlantic Ocean, can be seen from space on Aug. 20, 2025. Sen via Getty Images

NASA on Tuesday also released video of Hurricane Erin as seen from the ISS at a different angle.

Hurricane Erin as seen from the International Space Station on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. NASA

Erin rapidly intensified over the weekend, strengthening from a Category 1 to a Category 5 hurricane in around 24 hours, NASA said Wednesday, sharing a 3D model of the storm.

Erin went through a period of rapid intensification, strengthening from a Category 1 to a Category 5 hurricane in around 24 hours.@NASA’s GPM Core Observatory passed over Hurricane Erin at 6:23a.m. EDT on August 16th, while it was intensifying. pic.twitter.com/1cjErVekCy — NASA Earth (@NASAEarth) August 20, 2025

It has since weakened as it churned over the Atlantic, but forecasters warned it would bring on life-threatening surf and rip currents in several states.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered for Hatteras Island and Ocracoke Island in the Outer Banks of North Carolina ahead of the expected flooding.

