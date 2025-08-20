See video of Hurricane Erin from the International Space Station
As Hurricane Erin hovered over the Atlantic Ocean, the first hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season was spotted from above by a camera on the International Space Station.
The SpaceTV-1 camera system, which livestreams up to 4K resolution footage of Earth from space, captured Hurricane Erin at 12:29 p.m. EDT Wednesday as it moved north of the Caribbean, a few hundred miles off the U.S. East Coast.
The camera is mounted on the International Space Station in low Earth orbit, according to Sen, the company that began streaming space footage late last year.
NASA on Tuesday also released video of Hurricane Erin as seen from the ISS at a different angle.
Erin rapidly intensified over the weekend, strengthening from a Category 1 to a Category 5 hurricane in around 24 hours, NASA said Wednesday, sharing a 3D model of the storm.
It has since weakened as it churned over the Atlantic, but forecasters warned it would bring on life-threatening surf and rip currents in several states.
Mandatory evacuations were ordered for Hatteras Island and Ocracoke Island in the Outer Banks of North Carolina ahead of the expected flooding.