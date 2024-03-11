Hundreds of South Florida girls to benefit from Girls Inc.'s largest fundraiser of the year

MIAMI - Thanks to the generosity of so many people in South Florida, hundreds of girls will enjoy free summer and after-school programs.

It's all part of the Girls Inc. of Greater Miami, Fuel Her Fire Gala.

This is Girls Inc.'s largest fundraiser of the year. The Fuel Her Fire Gala was held at the historic Alfred Dupont building in Downtown Miami and it was a sold-out crowd. There were performances, speakers and a live and silent auction.

CBS News Miami's Najahe Sherman served as the event emcee.

"We knew we were really going to have to do our homework and make sure that in a city where everything moves so fast and it's so easy to get left behind that we would have to bring a program that makes sure that no girl is left behind," said, Virginia Akar, Girls Inc of Greater Miami Founder and CEO.

Girls Inc. advocates for the needs of girls from low-income communities who may face discrimination because of their gender, race or disability and provides them with the skills to become leaders in our community.