Hundreds of Miami-Dade students attend Hawaiian-themed prom

MIAMI - It's prom season, and not even the rain could put a damper on Thursday's Hawaiian-themed dance party for students with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Hundreds of Miami-Dade Public School students gathered for the rite of passage, complete with food, music and of course, a king and queen!

Roughly 400 students from 20 different schools attended the prom at the Doubletree Hotel.

The incredible, inclusive event is now in its 10th year.

"This is a culminating event for our students. This is our high school career. Today they will be able to celebrate with their friends from their school and other schools as well," said Asst. Superintendent Angie Torres.

Superintendent Jose Dotres was there to congratulate the class of 2023.

"It's really an honor for me to be here today and watch all of you 12th graders, high school students get to celebrate a prom," he said.