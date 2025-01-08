Watch CBS News
Hundreds of child porn images found in Miami-Dade man's home computer, deputies say

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - A 54-year-old man Miami-Dade man is facing child porn charges after hundreds of images and videos were found on his home computer, authorities said.

Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office detectives said the investigation, following cyber tips, led them to Joel Nunez's home after receiving information indicating he had uploaded child porn videos.

On Tuesday, January 7, deputies visited Nunez's home, where he was read his Miranda rights and agreed to speak with detectives from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) unit.

According to officials, Nunez provided written consent to search his desktop computer.

A preliminary review of the device revealed a website containing child pornography with titles and images explicitly referencing illegal content, authorities said.

Investigators found multiple open browser tabs with over 20 images and videos, as well as eight bookmarked tabs labeled with terms linked to child exploitation.

A folder labeled "CP Photos," which contained 856 child porn images, including material depicting victims under one-year-old, officials said.

Additional folders reportedly contained hundreds more explicit images.

Post-Miranda, Nunez allegedly provided a full confession.

He was arrested, charged with third-degree possession of material depicting sexual performance by a child and transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Authorities urge anyone with information about child exploitation to contact police.

