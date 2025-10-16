Hundreds gather in Aventura to celebrate return of hostages as Israel-Hamas peace talks continue

Aventura hosted a celebration attended by hundreds Thursday evening to celebrate the return of living Israeli hostages.

The Greater Miami Jewish Federation and groups such as Loving Moms United hosted the celebration.

"We all beat with one heart and this is just the most incredible expression of that," said Ayellet Black, Israel's deputy consul general of Miami.

Black said the Miami community has been a source of strength over the last two years. Thursday night's celebration lasted into the night and focused on the joy many members of the Jewish community said they have not felt in years.

"We are grateful to live in the community that we live in," said event organizer and Loving Moms member Natalie Kaswan.

"We are grateful to be in Miami. And this is for us a miracle and we are very happy to be here. We are blessed."

Celebration brings hope amid negotiations

People attending the event to celebrate the return of the remaining living hostages said this week's peace talks are giving them hope.

"I believe for the first time in my life there's a very big hope for peace," said Shlomi Ezra. "Because finally all the great leaders in the world come together."

Ongoing efforts to repatriate deceased hostages

While Thursday night's event was filled with joy, Black emphasized that the work to recover the bodies of deceased hostages and return them to Israel remains ongoing.

Peace talks between Israel and Hamas continue.