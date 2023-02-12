Huge, three-alarm blaze at Doral renewable energy plant under investigation

MIAMI -- Investigators with Miami-Dade Fire & Rescue were trying to determine the cause of a huge blaze that broke out Sunday afternoon at a waste recycling facility in Doral.

No injuries have been reported from the three-alarm blaze that broke out around 2:15 p.m. at the Covanta site, located at NW 70th Street and NW 97th Avenue.

A fire at a Doral recyclable energy plant sent a huge plume of black smoke into the air Sunday afternoon. CBS 4

Over 50 firefighters responded to the scene to extinguish the blaze, which sent heavy black smoke billowing into the air that was visible for miles.

According to Covanta's website, it's facility in Doral "is an award-winning Waste-to-Energy Facility. The Facility is owned by Miami-Dade County and serves county residents with reliable and sustainable waste management."

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava issued a statement asking residents who live in the area to remain indoors if they can.

"I've been fully briefed by our fire, police, and solid waste staff on the fire occurring at the county waste-to-energy facility," she said. "Both our Miami-Dade Fire and Miami-Dade Police staff have responded to the blaze and will continue to monitor the situation over the coming hours. Out of an abundance of caution, we are asking that all residents who live in the area remain indoors and keep their windows closed."