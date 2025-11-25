Miami Gardens police search for driver after officer fires at car during traffic stop

MIAMI GARDENS — Police are searching for the driver of a black Dodge Challenger after an officer opened fire during an attempted traffic stop Tuesday afternoon.

According to Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt, officers were running radar near Northwest 22nd Avenue and 158th Street when they caught a car speeding. When officers tried to stop the vehicle, the driver allegedly turned toward one of them.

"The second officer was unable to get out of the way in time as the car was speeding toward him," Noel-Pratt said. "At which time he discharged his firearm at the vehicle."

Neighbors report hearing gunfire nearby

Neighbors reported hearing at least three gunshots.

"It sounded really close," one neighbor said. "It sounded as if it was inside the home with us."

Vehicle later found abandoned nearby

Police later found a Dodge Challenger abandoned a few blocks away. Investigators have not said how fast the car was going or who may have been behind the wheel.

State agency leading investigation

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now handling the investigation.