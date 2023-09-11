How to help those affected by the earthquake in Morocco

Challenges faced in Morocco quake recovery Morocco Food Bank coordinator on needs, challenges after earthquake 04:51

The powerful earthquake that struck Morocco Friday night has killed more than 2,900 people, injured many more, and affected hundreds of thousands in sections of the country that suffered severe damage. It was the strongest quake to hit the country in over a century.

Frantic rescue efforts to find survivors continue, and widespread destruction could be seen from Marrakech to the High Atlas Mountains. In mountain villages, roads have been blocked by rockslides, making it nearly impossible to reach those still trapped.

The need for aid is immense and urgent. "When you donate to local organizations, you're helping in more than one way. You're helping to create jobs locally & strengthen local capacity, too," Dr. Céline Gounder, a CBS News medical contributor and editor-at-large for Public Health at KFF, wrote on social media. Gounder was in Morocco when the earthquake hit.

Spanish and Moroccan rescuers search the rubble for earhquake survivors in Talat N'Yacoub village of al-Haouz province in Morocco on Sept. 11, 2023. FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images

If you want to donate to help those affected by the earthquake, here are some ways to do so:

High Atlas Foundation

The High Atlas Foundation, a Morocco-based U.S. nonprofit, is providing food, water and shelter to families in the High Atlas Mountains displaced by the earthquake. The foundation is also committed to long-term restoration and rebuilding. "With years of experience transporting and distributing trees and essential supplies to these remote villages, we are uniquely equipped to procure, transport, and distribute supplies for disaster relief," the organization says. You can help the foundation reach its fundraising goal by donating here.

Banque Alimentaire

Banque Alimentaire (or "Food Bank" in English) was founded in 2002. The organization collects food from various donors, which it distributes to people in need via more than 200 associations across Morocco. The group says it has "distinguished itself in emergency situations and natural disasters" before, including the 2004 Al Hoceima earthquake in northern Morocco, which affected thousands of people. You can donate to the organization here.

International Medical Corps

The International Medical Corps, a global humanitarian organization, is working with the World Health Organization to send medical units and supplies to Morocco. The organization, which has a roster of international health care specialists on call, notes that medical facilities in Morocco have been "extensively damaged" by the quake. You can donate to the IMC here.

World Central Kitchen

The World Central Kitchen, a global organization founded by chef José Andrés that provides meals on the front lines of humanitarian disasters, is using helicopters and off-road vehicles to get food to communities affected by the earthquake. "We are providing sandwiches, fruit, and water to offer immediate support and our team in Spain is on its way with multiple food trucks and kitchen equipment to begin cooking fresh meals as soon as possible," the organization wrote. You can donate to World Central Kitchen here.

CARE

CARE Morocco, which launched in 2008, focuses on youth and disadvantaged groups in rural areas of the country. In the aftermath of the earthquake, CARE Morocco says its emergency response "prioritizes women and girls, the elderly, families with young children, and those unable to access other emergency services." You can donate to its Earthquake Emergency Fund here.

IFRC and Moroccan Red Crescent

The International Federation of the Red Cross is working with the Moroccan Red Crescent on the ground to assist in rescue operations. They are also providing first aid and psychosocial support to the injured. "The challenges are vast. The search and rescue effort is the focus at this point – and trying to get heavy machinery into those remote areas of the Atlas Mountains to help with that is a priority," Caroline Holt, IFRC crises director, said in a statement. You can donate to the IFRC here.

Rescuers carry an earthquake victim out of the rubble in Talat N'Yacoub village of al-Haouz province in Morocco on Sept. 11, 2023. FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images