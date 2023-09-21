House Republican Linda Chaney proposes changes to Florida's child labor laws

TALLAHASSEE - A House Republican has filed a bill that could lift restrictions on the number of hours that 16-year-old and 17-year-old youths can work in Florida.

Rep. Linda Chaney filed the bill (HB 49) for consideration during the 2024 legislative session, which will start in January.

The bill would delete part of state law that says minors who are age 16 or 17 can't work before 6:30 a.m. or after 11 p.m. or for more than eight hours when school is scheduled the next day. The law also bars 16-year-olds and 17-year-olds from working more than 30 hours a week when school is in session.

"Minors 16 and 17 years of age may be employed, permitted, or suffered to work the same number of hours as a person who is 18 years of age or older," according to the bill.