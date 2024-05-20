Watch CBS News
Hot and humid South Florida Monday with spotty storms possible in the afternoon

By KC Sherman

CBS Miami

South Florida Weather for Monday 5-20-2024 7AM
South Florida Weather for Monday 5-20-2024 7AM 00:23

MIAMI - Look out for additional rounds of spotty storms in the afternoon, with a low chance of seeing an isolated storm become strong enough to produce hail and/or gusty winds.

next-wx-spc-outlook-day-1.png
NEXT Weather

While there is no Heat Advisory in effect for Monday, it will still feel hot and humid, with heat index values rising into the upper 90s.

A weak cold front will move through Monday night, allowing winds to turn back out of the northeast on Tuesday. This will allow us to cool back down into the upper 80s for the majority of the work week.

Daily rounds of showers and storms will continue through Wednesday before drier weather returns in time for the start of Memorial Day weekend. 

KC Sherman
KC Sherman

KC Sherman joined CBS News Miami as a weekend morning meteorologist in April 2023 but she is no stranger to the Sunshine State. Prior to joining the CBS News Miami team, she worked at WINK-TV, the CBS affiliate in Fort Myers.

May 20, 2024

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

