Hot and humid South Florida Monday with spotty storms possible in the afternoon

MIAMI - Look out for additional rounds of spotty storms in the afternoon, with a low chance of seeing an isolated storm become strong enough to produce hail and/or gusty winds.

NEXT Weather

While there is no Heat Advisory in effect for Monday, it will still feel hot and humid, with heat index values rising into the upper 90s.

A weak cold front will move through Monday night, allowing winds to turn back out of the northeast on Tuesday. This will allow us to cool back down into the upper 80s for the majority of the work week.

Daily rounds of showers and storms will continue through Wednesday before drier weather returns in time for the start of Memorial Day weekend.