Horse dies in barn fire at Coconut Creek ranch

COCONUT CREEK - A fire tore through a barn at a Coconut Creek ranch on Thursday morning, killing one horse and injuring a second.

Coconut Creek police said their fire rescue department received a call about the fire in the horse barn at the Red Stone Ranch, at 4551 NW 39 Avenue, around 5 a.m.

Firefighters from Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Rescue and Lauderhill Fire Rescue were sent to assist. They had the fire under control in less than 20 minutes and were able to keep it contained to the barn.

Police said one horse in the barn died. Chopper4 over the scene spotted its body under a yellow tarp in the charred remains of the barn.

A second injured horse was rushed to a veterinarian for emergency services. It's unclear how many horses and donkeys were in the barn at the time of the fire.

No humans were injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The owners of the ranch said they were told lightning started the fire.

The state's Fire Marshall will investigate the horse fatality.