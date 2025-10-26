Watch CBS News
Miami Herald, Tampa Bay Times reporters provide insider updates on Hope Florida Foundation investigation

By
Jim DeFede
Jim DeFede
Jim DeFede joined CBS4 News in January 2006 and serves as an investigative reporter for the station, as well as host of its Sunday morning public affairs program "Facing South Florida."
Jim DeFede

CBS Miami

CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede updates us on the Hope Florida Foundation investigation as a state grand jury hears testimony in the scandal.

He interviews Miami Herald Reporter Alexandra Glorioso and Tampa Bay Times Reporter Lawrence Mower, who staked out the Leon County courthouse in Tallahassee, where the grand jury is meeting.

Guests: Alexandra Glorioso/Miami Herald Reporter

             Lawrence Mower/Tampa Bay Times Reporter  

