Miami Herald, Tampa Bay Times reporters provide insider updates on Hope Florida Foundation investigation
CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede updates us on the Hope Florida Foundation investigation as a state grand jury hears testimony in the scandal.
He interviews Miami Herald Reporter Alexandra Glorioso and Tampa Bay Times Reporter Lawrence Mower, who staked out the Leon County courthouse in Tallahassee, where the grand jury is meeting.
Guests: Alexandra Glorioso/Miami Herald Reporter
Lawrence Mower/Tampa Bay Times Reporter