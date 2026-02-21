Homicide investigation underway after man shot, killed in West Miami, police say

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found fatally shot in West Miami Friday night, police said.

The City of Miami Police Department said that at about 6:20 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 6300 block of SW 8th Street. When they arrived, officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound.

Police said the victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene by Miami Fire Rescue.

The investigation is ongoing.

We'll update as more information becomes available.