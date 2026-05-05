Homestead teacher accused of taping student's mouth released from jail, police say

A 34-year-old Homestead teacher accused of placing tape over a student's mouth was released from jail Tuesday afternoon after being charged with battery, police said.

According to an arrest report obtained by CBS News Miami, the teacher, Michael Siegmund Alvarez-Budow, used green painter's tape on a 13-year-old student during a classroom incident Monday morning at First United Methodist Christian School on Krome Avenue.

Police said the student had been disruptive during class when the incident occurred.

CBS News Miami spoke with the boy's father, who said his son is physically OK but confused about what happened. The father said he contacted police but declined to comment on camera and would not say whether he has hired an attorney.

Alvarez-Budow did not respond to questions as he left the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, holding papers in front of his face. He does not have an attorney listed in court records. CBS News Miami also reached out to him by phone but has not received a response.

An arrest affidavit states the incident began when several students laughed while another student was reading scripture aloud. The victim said he was singled out for laughing, scolded, and told to continue reading before being ordered into the hallway.

According to the affidavit, Alvarez-Budow followed the student into the hallway and placed green painter's tape over his mouth before escorting him back into the classroom in front of other students.

"The sight of the victim with tape on his mouth caused a disruption as other students began laughing," the affidavit states.

The report says the student later removed the tape while seated in the hallway and used his cell phone to contact his parents.

Investigators said the incident was captured on the school's surveillance cameras.

Several parents declined to comment, but one grandparent, Juanita Valencia, said the situation was concerning.

"This is a great school. I have never heard of anything like this happening," Valencia said. "I have been coming to the school for eight years. This is very bad and very worrisome. I hope this never happens again."

This remains an active investigation.