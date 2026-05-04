Homestead Christian school teacher arrested after alleged incident with student, police say

A Homestead teacher was arrested and charged with simple battery, after police say he allegedly tapped the mouth of one of his students.

According to investigators, the incident took place at First United Methodist Christian School on North Krome Avenue.

Homestead Police say the teacher, Michael Alvarez, got into a disagreement with the student before he allegedly tapped the student's mouth shut.

The student's parents and police were notified, resulting in Alvarez's arrest for simple battery. He was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center (TGK).

Authorities say this is an active investigation, and they are expected to share more details about the incident on Tuesday.

CBS News Miami reached out to the school for comment and is waiting to hear back.