Small plane flips over after hard landing in Homestead, officials say

First responders said a small plane flipped over after a hard landing at Homestead General Aviation Airport late Saturday morning.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said it happened around 10:17 a.m. Deputies said they were able to make contact with two adult males inside the plane, one of them being a student pilot. The sheriff's office said the student pilot tried to land, but he reportedly told them he pressed on the brakes too hard, leading to the flip.

Both men were treated for minor injuries at the scene, MDSO said. No further information was immediately available.

Saturday's incident happened just a day after a small plane crashed near the South Florida State Hospital in Pembroke Pines. Two people from that scene were rushed to a hospital late Friday morning. The aircraft, a single-engine Cessna C172P, was also seen flipped over on a grassy area.

According to information provided by the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane crashed shortly after departing from North Perry Airport.

Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue said that when emergency crews arrived at the scene, they found two injured adults, and they were rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood as trauma patients.

However, in a post on X, the Pembroke Pines Police Department said that the injured adults were "conscious and breathing" and that no other injuries were reported.

Emergency officials said that a small fuel leak on the plane was also reported, and it was mitigated by Pembroke Pines fire crews.

The Federal Aviation Administration told CBS News Miami that it is investigating the Pembroke Pines crash and may be releasing a preliminary report on Saturday.