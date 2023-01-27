Watch CBS News
Homestead dad faces charges after gun found in child's backpack at school

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - A Homestead dad is facing charges Thursday evening after police said a gun was found in his child's backpack at school. 

It happened as Homestead Police responded to Keys Gate Charter School, located in the 2000 block of SE 28th Avenue. 

Investigators said that the father of the 6-year-old, identified as Reginald McCoy, 39, placed the firearm in the backpack for unknown reasons and forgot that the firearm was in the backpack when the student was driven to school. 

The unloaded firearm was located in the backpack of the kindergartner.  

McCoy faces child neglect charges. 

First published on January 26, 2023 / 9:07 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

