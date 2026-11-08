Girl's death reported in Homestead, officials say

An investigation is underway after law enforcement officials said a child's death was reported Saturday afternoon in Homestead.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said officers with the Homestead Police Department and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded near Suncrest Avenue and Northwest 9th Court around 3:30 p.m. for a medical call. MDSO said crews arrived and found a girl in need of medical attention. While lifesaving efforts were made, MDSO said the child was declared dead at the scene.

Further details were not available, but MDSO said its homicide bureau has assumed the investigation.

CBS News Miami will update this article as new details are shared.