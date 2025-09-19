Homestead 19-year-old accused of uploading 160 child pornography videos online: "It's happening more and more often"

Homestead's police chief is speaking out after a 19-year-old man was busted for uploading child pornography.

Police said Angel Lopegomez uploaded 160 videos. Google flagged his account, sending a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which alerted the Broward Sheriff's Office, finally sending a tip to Homestead police.

Homestead police chief Mario Knapp said the details in the arrest report are deeply troubling.

"It's happening more and more often and what is so disturbing is that these are kids we are talking about. Kids that are months old being raped on video and being sold," he said.

Knapp said Lopegomez paid $100 for the videos. His bond was set at $2,500.

"Monitor what your kids have access to, not only social media but also to gaming sites," Knapp warned. "We have a tendency of over protecting them from the streets and sidewalks but we are not protecting them online."

Knapp said the police department is stepping up efforts to use technology to curb child pornography and they just started a human trafficking unit.

CBS News Miami stopped at Lopegomez's home to reach out to his family, but no one was there.