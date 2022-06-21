Homeless Broward Health North employee's career path opens doors to permanent housing

MIAMI - Ja'Marcus Bartley, who works at Broward Health North, is on a career path he never ever thought of while struggling with homelessness.

"I never thought I'd be in the medical field, at one point in time I wanted to be a firefighter," says Bartley as he moves wheelchair-bound patients through the hospital halls.

For the 21-year-old, things are moving fast while working part-time in a restaurant, and his work at Broward Health North.

He has completed the EMT this spring and is looking forward to starting paramedic training in the fall.

Ja' Marcus is the first student to participate in the Job Corps Scholars/Broward Health & Broward College Concierge program, according to Jean Seaver, who is a vice president.

Broward Health told CBS4 News, "This is the first time we have had a person on the special program we call Student Concierge Program. Ja'Marcus is our number one student, who started back in October," which means Ja'Marcus can earn money with flexible hours and complete his medical studies and fulfill a need for the hospital.

It is a two-way street for the hospital and Ja'Marcus according to Brian J. McAuley saying, "there is definitely a need for entry-level positions in the health care setting and this is a great way for students to get their foot in the door."

McAuley is the Regional Manager of Cancer Services & Patient Transportation for Broward Health.

"We are hopeful that once he finishes the paramedic program he will work in our E.R. department where he will be an emergency room technician," says Jean Seaver.

Ja'Marcus is working with his success coach to create a plan for permanent housing once he receives his EMT license and secures a full-time EMT position within Broward Health.

Bartley says, " I love medicine, this is a very, very good way to help people."