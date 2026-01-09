Watch CBS News
Hollywood shooting leaves 1 injured, police say

Steven Yablonski
A shooting that took place in Hollywood early Friday morning has left one person injured, according to police.

Hollywood police said that the incident was reported around 2:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of Van Buren Street.

When officers arrived, police said the found an adult victim in the area of 2100 Hollywood Boulevard.

That unidentified victim was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information was released.

