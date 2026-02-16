Hollywood residents alerted to coconut thief targeting palm trees

Some Hollywood residents say a thief is taking coconuts off palm trees without permission from homeowners.

One resident posted a picture on Nextdoor that shows a man in an unmarked cherry picker truck removing coconuts, with the caption: "Coconut thief going around taking every good coconut off every tree."

Sadiqa Glussman, who grows fruits and vegetables on her property to feed her family and run a business, says two of her coconut palms have been stripped of their fruit repeatedly.

"I won't realize it, and my son will say the rack's not there. We feel disrespected and violated. They are stealing from you," she said.

Of course, not everyone minds coconuts being taken.

One poster on Nextdoor shared a picture of his palm tree overloaded with coconuts, inviting the man in the truck to remove them.

Hollywood police say no one has made an official report of someone stealing coconuts, but residents should report it if they see it happening.