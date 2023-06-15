Hollywood program encourages residents to reduce flooding by clearing storm drains

HOLLYWOOD — For years, Terry Cantrell has kept the catch basins near his east Hollywood home clear of debris.

During those flooding rains in April, he and his neighbors were out getting the debris off the storm drains so the water would go down more quickly.

"After the April 12th rain bomb, it took five or six neighbors and myself about five or six hours to clear those drains," he explained. "That's four on this corner, add four which is by Pump Station 2 a half a block away."

Now Cantrell is part of Hollywood's revamped "Adopt A Catch Basin" program.

The way it works is volunteers like Cantrell agree to rake or sweep off storm drains at least once a month to hopefully alleviate flooding — and they gain reward points for their effort.

"Residents like us will adopt a drain near their house and just to make sure it's not clogged up when the heavy rains or tidal flooding occurs," Cantrell said.

City spokeswoman Joann Hussey explained with nearly 5,000 storm drains and 160 miles of stormwater pipes in Hollywood, they can use the public's help.

"When the catch basins are filled with debris they really can't do their job for us so this type of a program helps eliminate the debris and help with the drainage," she said.

Cantrell urges people to watch where they put yard clippings and keep them away from storm drains.

"Palm frond should be in someone's alley, it shouldn't be here, this is just going to block up and keep the rain from draining," he said.

Cantrell said keeping drains clear is simple — but has great rewards.

"It's nothing," he said. "It's just s a little labor. We're protecting our property."

The City of Miami is about to start its own "Adopt A Storm Drain" program. Other cities like Hallandale Beach encourage residents to clean drains near their homes clean if safe to do so.