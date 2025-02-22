Hollywood police say driver jumped curb, hit local library before catching fire

Hollywood police searching for driver after car slams into library, damages first floor

Hollywood police searching for driver after car slams into library, damages first floor

Hollywood police searching for driver after car slams into library, damages first floor

HOLLYWOOD -- Police are searching for a driver who officers say jumped off a curb and hit a library near City Hall before catching on fire.

According to Hollywood police, the crash happened just after 3 a.m. Saturday. When they responded to the library on Hollywood Boulevard, they found a vehicle on fire.

Hollywood Fire Rescue also responded and put out the blaze.

A witness told police they saw the driver, who has not been identified, flee the scene before officers arrived.

The first floor of the library now has water damage from the building's sprinklers and the second floor is being inspected, according to Hollywood police.

An initial investigation shows that the vehicle was driving westbound on Hollywood Boulevard before it hit the building.

Additional information was not immediately available, and police are investigating.