Hollywood PD receives nearly $2 million to buy body cameras for officers

HOLLYWOOD – $1.7 million in grant money was presented to the Hollywood Police Department Wednesday afternoon.

That money gets all 321 officers a body camera.

"It's important for the nation to build trust around of law enforcement officers and that begins with our law enforcement officers being able to provide transparency," said Congresswoman Frederica Wilson.

Wilson says that without these body cameras, transparency between law enforcement and their communities does not exist.

She says with these cameras she's hoping it eases tension primarily on Black men and boys.

"When something happens in a situation that involves the police and a citizen then there's no accountability, there's no transparency," said Wilson.

As for pushback on wearing cameras, Acting Police Chief Jeff Devlin says he's sure there's some of those officers out there, but says his department sees the cameras as a benefit.

"All of our officers know now that they're on camera all day long – whether it's cellphone, surveillance cameras, or whatever it is, so to have a camera that gives the officers point of view or perspective has certainly been beneficial," said Devlin.

Hollywood PD says they were taking their time to check all the technologies out there and get all their officers a camera at once – which they now have the ability to do.

"When they're in contact with the public they'll be put on and basically mirrors every other department that's out there, their policy," said Devlin.

And if there is pushback on wearing cameras, Wilson says to pick a new job.

"When that becomes a part of the training and that becomes a rule, either you wear the body camera and you keep it on or you go and find something else to do in your life," said Wilson.

As for when they will have these cameras, they do not have a date just yet – they say it is still a work in progress.