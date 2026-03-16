Hollywood neighborhood on edge after series of robberies caught on camera

HOLLYWOOD -- A series of recent robberies has left a Hollywood neighborhood on edge.

"This guy has got to be caught. He's been going around for over a month now—five weeks—and he's robbed three people where I live," said Janet.

Janet, who withheld her last name, told CBS News Miami she is living in fear, worried she'll be targeted by the neighborhood robber.

"The last victim was attacked at 2:30 in the afternoon, walking from her car to her house. He knocked her down and stole her bag," Janet said. "And the poor woman is elderly."

That incident was captured on a surveillance camera in the 1500 block of McKinley Street in Hollywood. Neighbors also took screenshots of the alleged suspect.

Manny told CBS News Miami he encountered the suspect the night before that incident, when the man tried to enter Manny's apartment building.

"He actually asked if we had any security cameras," Manny said.

Manny said the suspect was not alone—two men claimed they were looking for lost headphones.

"I thought it was very suspicious they were looking for AirPods. I thought that was just a cover," Manny said. "I don't feel too unsafe, but a lot of people like to go for walks in the evening here, and that's a concern."

Hollywood Police confirmed to CBS News Miami that the same suspect is believed to be involved in three robberies, as well as an incident last week that caused South Broward High School to go on lockdown as a precaution.

Police posted this on a neighborhood website:

The Hollywood Police Department is requesting the public's help to identify a person of interest possibly responsible for recent burglaries and robberies. The suspect is described as a Black male, between 5'9" and 6 feet tall, believed to be 18–22 years old, and often wearing a black hoodie and white slides. Residents with security cameras in the area between Johnson and Scott Street, east of Federal Highway, are asked to review footage from the last 30 days. If you have any photos or video of someone matching this description, please send them to HPD detectives: pscheel@hollywoodfl.org, bblanco@hollywoodfl.org, mrodriguez-blevins@hollywoodfl.org, and kdoyle@hollywoodfl.org.

Janet said she hopes the suspect is caught soon so everyone in the neighborhood can breathe a sigh of relief.

"I'm afraid, and I'm afraid for everybody where I live and for my neighbors. I'm very concerned," Janet said.