Caught on camera: Hollywood neighborhood on edge after series of brazen robberies A string of robberies has left residents in a Hollywood, Florida neighborhood fearful and on high alert. Neighbors say the suspect, caught on security cameras, has targeted at least three people in the past five weeks—sometimes in broad daylight. One incident even led to a school lockdown as a precaution. Police are urging residents east of Federal Highway, between Johnson and Scott Street, to check their surveillance footage for any sign of the suspect. If you have photos, video, or any information, contact Hollywood Police.