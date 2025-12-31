Woman turns herself in for 2023 fatal crash in Pompano Beach, BSO says

A 24-year-old woman turned herself in to the Broward Sheriff's Office in connection with a 2023 fatal crash in Pompano Beach, officials said.

Jezeniah Gonzalez faces a charge of vehicular homicide and a charge of reckless driving with serious bodily injury, the sheriff's office said.

What happened?

On May 21, 2023, BSO deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a Ford Focus and an Infiniti Q50 at the intersection of North Andrews Avenue and West Copans Road.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue had to extract the driver and passenger of the Infiniti by removing the roof of the vehicle. Both were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The passenger, identified as Marquis Walker, was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Gonzalez, who was driving the Ford Focus, was also transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Evidence points to Gonzalez

Investigators determined that Gonzalez was driving the Ford Focus, traveling northbound on North Andrews in the right thru lane, while at the same time, the Infiniti was traveling westbound on West Copans Road, turning left onto North Andrews.

As the two vehicles entered the four-way intersection, they were involved in a T-bone crash. Investigators said at the time of the incident, the Infiniti had a steady green arrow for the left turn, and the Ford entered the intersection as the traffic light was a steady red.

Detectives later determined that excessive speed by Gonzalez was a contributing factor in the crash, saying she was traveling at about 90 to 102 mph inside a posted 40 mph speed zone.

On Tuesday, Dec. 15, Gonzalez turned herself in at the BSO Main Jail, where she was then arrested.