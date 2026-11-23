The weather is expected to be fantastic in South Florida on Monday, but all of that is set to change heading into the middle of the week as the threat of flooding returns due to the combination of heavy rain, strong to severe thunderstorms and king tides.

The CBS News Miami NEXT Weather team expects very low rain chances on Monday.

"But that changes Tuesday," CBS News Miami NEXT Weather meteorologist Scott Withers said. "Tuesday night, Wednesday morning, significant rain event. This is going to be a NEXT Weather (Alert) day."

This is due to the risk of seeing heavy downpours, strong thunderstorms and coastal flooding from king tides.

A CBS News Miami NEXT Weather Alert will be in effect on Wednesday, Nov. 25. CBS News Miami

"This is all coming together at the worst time possible because Wednesday is also a big travel day for Thanksgiving," Withers said. "By Thanksgiving Day, it all clears out, but it's that Wednesday that's going to cause a problem."

The NEXT Weather Alert will be in effect across South Florida starting Wednesday.

"That weather alert now in effect for Wednesday – king tides, heavy rain. We're going to have some minor to moderate coastal flooding," Withers said. "Some of that heavy rain could cause some more renewed flooding in our saturated areas, isolated severe storms, and the potential for some tornadic activity as well on Wednesday."

Temperature-wise, we're expected to get into the low 80s across much of the metroplex, and the upper 70s across the Florida Keys.

At the beaches, the rip current risk is low, and the UV index is high.