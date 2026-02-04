Crews race to extinguish blaze at Hollywood apartment building

Fire crews in Hollywood raced to extinguish a blaze that broke out at an apartment building early Wednesday morning.

According to Hollywood Fire Rescue, crews responded to reports of a fire in the 2700 block of Johnson Street just before 6 a.m.

When crews arrived at the scene, they said they located the fire coming from an air conditioning unit on the second floor of the building.

The fire was quickly extinguished, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.