Massive fire destroys Broward home early Tuesday morning, officials say

A Broward County home was destroyed in an early-morning blaze on Tuesday, and now officials are working to determine the cause.

According to Hollywood Fire Rescue, the fire was reported at a home in the 6700 block of Harding Street just after 3:30 a.m.

"It was pretty crazy," neighbor Steven Llerena said.

Llerena said he was sleeping when the fire broke out and woke up when he was hearing banging on his door.

"The gentleman was screaming 'Fire, fire fire,'" he said.

When he went outside, he said he found that the fire was at his neighbor's home, and not his.

He said he and his dad grabbed hoses and tried to water everything down to try and stop the flames from spreading.

Fire crews spent hours pouring water on the fire from above after the roof of the home collapsed during the blaze.

No one was inside the home when the fire broke out, and so far, no injuries were reported.

It's unknown what sparked the blaze, and the fire remains under investigation.