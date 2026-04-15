Hollywood officials consider adding buoys along shore raising concerns among swimmers, divers

The city of Hollywood is considering adding buoys along its shoreline in a move that officials say would improve safety, but one that is raising concerns among some divers and swimmers.

City commissioners are scheduled to vote Wednesday on the first step toward creating a "vessel exclusion zone" that would keep boats at least 218 yards from shore.

The shoreline currently has no water markers.

Officials said the buoys would serve as a visual boundary for boaters and help protect swimmers and divers, especially near Hollywood's artificial reef, which begins about 10 yards from shore.

"By having these buoys, it's a visual indicator that people know where to stay offshore and where people are diving," said Joann Hussey, the city's communications director.

The city said boats are already coming too close to shore and that some swimmers venture farther than they can safely handle, leading to water rescues.

Some divers say they are worried that the plan could unintentionally create a lane for increased boat traffic between the shore and reef.

"It's going to create a boat traffic lane between the shore and the reef, where we are going," said Heather Schueler, a Hollywood resident and diver.

The city originally considered placing the buoys 300 yards from shore but opted for a closer placement to avoid damaging natural reef areas.

If approved, state permitting for the project could take up to a year.