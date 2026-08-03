South Florida mother accused in death of baby set to appear in court

The mother of a baby who went missing in Hollywood a year ago is facing a judge on Monday.

The baby's parents – Samantha Angelina Feliz and Alejandro Leon – were captured in North Carolina two weeks ago.

The investigation began in July 2025 after police received a call from a concerned relative who hadn't seen the baby in a long time.

Samantha Feliz and Alejandro Leon Jr. Richmond County Sheriff's Office

That relative told police that Feliz made unsettling comments. And when police asked the parents about the baby, they claimed there was no baby.

After an investigation deputies said they were able to determine that the parents killed their baby, and arrest warrants were issued.

The baby's body has never been found, but both parents have been charged with aggravated manslaughter.