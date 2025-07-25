Watch CBS News
Missing child alert issued for 7-month-old last seen in Hollywood months ago, authorities say

By
Hunter Geisel
Digital Producer, CBS Miami
Hunter Geisel is a digital producer at CBS Miami. Hunter has previously produced digital content for local and national outlets, covering several topics from breaking news and current events to politics and pop culture.
Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

A missing child alert has been issued after a South Florida family told authorities they had not seen their baby niece since December of last year.

On Thursday, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement's Persons Information Clearinghouse issued a missing child alert for seven-month-old Baby Angelina, who was last seen in the area of 3000 Sheridan Street in Hollywood on Dec. 16, 2024. Following the alert, Hollywood Police issued another alert, asking for the public's help in finding the infant child.

missing-7mo-baby-7-24-2025.jpg
From left to right: Samantha Feliz, Alejandro Leon Jr. and Baby Angelina. Florida Department of Law Enforcement

Angelina is believed to be with 19-year-old Samantha Feliz and 20-year-old Alejandro Leon Jr., who are the infant's parents, Hollywood Police and FLDE said.

According to Hollywood Police, a concerned family member reported Angelina's disappearance after claiming he had not seen his niece "for quite some time," and that Feliz had made some "unsettling comments." Detectives have been working diligently to find Feliz and Leon, who Hollywood Police said are both experiencing homelessness.

According to FDLE, Feliz and Leon may be using electric scooters and may be known as "The Scooter People."

Additionally, FDLE said if Feliz and Leon are found, do not approach them and contact law enforcement immediately. If you have any information about Angelina or her family, please contact Hollywood Police at (954) 967-4636 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).

