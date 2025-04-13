10 people, including 2 children, hospitalized after 3-car crash on I-95 near Hollywood, officials say

At least 10 people, including two children, were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 near Hollywood on Sunday.

According to Hollywood Fire Rescue, the crash involving three cars happened on northbound I-95 near Sheridan Street.

Out of the 10, an adult and child were taken as trauma alerts; two adults and another child sustained serious injuries; and five other people suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

