Florida man shot, killed by deputy after holding 7-year-old brother at knifepoint and choking him, officials say

A 27-year-old man was shot and killed by a deputy after choking his 7-year-old brother at knifepoint, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said at about 2:04 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 2, deputies responded to a call about a domestic violence incident in Tampa Bay. The caller told the dispatcher that the suspect, identified as Mario Camacho, was armed with a knife and choking his little brother.

When deputies arrived, Camacho barricaded himself with his brother inside a back bedroom.

Body camera video shows deputies demanding that Camacho open the door as the young child screamed for help and told the deputies to kick down the door.

Once the door was open, deputies encountered Camacho, who was still holding a knife and refusing to let his little brother go.

Camacho is seen in the bodycam video wearing a motorcycle helmet and two tactical vests with ballistic plates.

After several commands to drop the weapon, one of the deputies fired their service weapon, rescuing the 7-year-old.

Camacho was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries, the sheriff's office said.

The deputy who fired his weapon was placed on paid administrative leave pending the completion of the investigation, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office advises that if you or a loved one needs help and services, call the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay at 211, which offers support 24 hours a day.