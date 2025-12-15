Hialeah man held woman at knifepoint during attempted sexual assault in condo laundry room, police say

A 21-year-old Hialeah man is facing felony charges after police say he held a woman at knifepoint inside a laundry room during an attempted sexual battery, according to an arrest report.

Luis Antonio Rodas Martinez was arrested on Sunday followed the alleged attack on Dec. 9, and has been charged with attempted sexual battery with a weapon causing serious personal injury and kidnapping with a weapon, firearm or aggravated battery, according to the arrest report.

The arrest report showed that on Dec. 9, Hialeah police responded to reports of an attempted sexual battery that took place inside a shared laundry room.

Victim told police suspect approached her with knife, arrest report says

Luis Antonio Rodas Martinez. Miami-Dade Corrections

The victim told police that she was washing clothes inside the laundry room of her apartment complex when she was approached by Rodas Martinez, who she said was armed with a knife.

He then began to pin her against a washing machine while holding the knife against her torso, pulled down her pants and tried to sexually assault her.

The woman was able to scream for help, alerting someone living near the laundry room to investigate, according to the arrest report.

That witness told police that he saw Rodas Martinez holding the victim against her will, and when he approached the two, Rodas Martinez fled the scene.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video and was able to determine that Rodas Martinez lived in the area, according to the police report.

Investigators then showed a photo of Rodas Martinez to his brother, who confirmed it was him.

Rodas Martinez was then arrested and charged in connection to the crime.