Hialeah Senior High School temporarily locked down due to police investigation



MIAMI - Hialeah Senior High School was temporarily locked down Monday morning due to a large police investigation.

In a post on X, police said they are investigating threats they suspect are a hoax.

Chopper4 over the school at 251 E 47th Street spotted many police patrol cars near the entrance with officers going into and coming out of the building.



Just before noon, officers began the sweep of the school. Parents who showed up to take their children were asked to give the officers more space to conduct the investigation. The students were not allowed to leave during the investigation.