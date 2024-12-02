Watch CBS News
Local News

Hialeah Senior High School temporarily locked down due to police investigation

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Hialeah Senior High School locked down due to police investigation
Hialeah Senior High School locked down due to police investigation 01:50


MIAMI - Hialeah Senior High School was temporarily locked down Monday morning due to a large police investigation.

In a post on X, police said they are investigating threats they suspect are a hoax.    

Chopper4 over the school at 251 E 47th Street spotted many police patrol cars near the entrance with officers going into and coming out of the building. 


Just before noon, officers began the sweep of the school. Parents who showed up to take their children were asked to give the officers more space to conduct the investigation. The students were not allowed to leave during the investigation. 

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.