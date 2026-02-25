Hialeah approves property tax relief for qualifying seniors

A news conference is expected to be held in Hialeah late Wednesday morning after city leaders approved property tax relief for qualifying seniors.

Hialeah Mayor Bryan Calvo is expected to provide more information on who would be eligible, how the property tax relief would be implemented and more about the broader impact of the relief program.

This comes after the Hialeah City Council voted unanimously to advance the property tax relief measure to assist eligible seniors within the community.

The news conference is expected to begin around 11 a.m. Wednesday.