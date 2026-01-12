Bryan Calvo sworn in as Hialeah's youngest mayor, signs orders targeting retirement payments, contracts and transparency

Hialeah marked a historic moment Monday as 28-year-old Bryan Calvo was sworn in as mayor, becoming the youngest person ever to lead the city in its 100-year history.

Calvo, who was born and raised in Hialeah, took the oath of office shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 12 and immediately began his term by signing three executive orders aimed at delivering on key campaign promises.

"So help me God," Calvo said as he was sworn in, drawing applause from a crowd of over 1,000 people inside Milander Center.

28-year-old Bryan Calvo was sworn in as mayor, becoming the youngest person ever to lead the city in its 100-year history. CBS News Miami

In his first remarks as mayor, Calvo acknowledged frustration among residents who have felt disconnected from local government.

"Government is not here to explain why something can't be done," Calvo said. "It is here to deliver solutions."

The first executive order Calvo signed eliminates deferred compensation, or retirement-style payments, for elected officials — including the mayor — effective immediately.

"To suspend all deferred compensation payments to elected officials, including and not limited to the mayor," read City Clerk Carl Zogby as the order was presented.

"It starts right here with the signing of this executive order," Zogby added.

Calvo said the move sends a message about fiscal responsibility.

"We need to make sure that every single dollar we receive from residents is well spent," he said.

Hialeah Council Member Luis Rodriguez, whose own compensation is affected by the change, said he supports the decision.

"I'm perfectly fine. It's a clear message, we've got to be transparent right now," Rodriguez said.

Calvo's second executive order creates a task force to review business licenses in the city that may have ties to Cuba's government, with the potential for licenses to be revoked.

The third executive order places a freeze on certain city contracts, requiring that no city department or authority can enter into, renew, or modify a contract without prior written approval from the mayor's office. The move is intended to address what Calvo described as possible conflicts of interest and concerns about how taxpayer money is being spent.

Vice Mayor of Doral Maureen Porras, who attended the ceremony, said she supports the message behind the changes.

"I agree personally with his message of making sure that local governments are not misspending and wasting taxpayers' money," Porras said.

Current and former Hialeah officials in attendance appeared supportive of the new mayor as he took office.

Former Hialeah Mayor Jackie Garcia-Roves said she wished Calvo well.

"I don't wish anything bad upon him. Whatever good things can come to Hialeah, that's all I want," she said.

Calvo said two additional campaign promises will be addressed Tuesday, including tackling the high cost of water service and pushing for property tax cuts for residents 65 and older.

As he begins his first term, Calvo is signaling a fast start focused on accountability, transparency and what he calls a reset in how City Hall works — a message that resonated with many Hialeah voters who backed him on Election Day.