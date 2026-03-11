Man found dead on Hialeah sidewalk after multiple gunshots heard in area, police say

An investigation is underway in Hialeah after police said a man was found dead on a sidewalk outside of an apartment building early Wednesday morning.

Few details have been released, but Hialeah police said they received several 911 calls before 6:30 a.m. from people who reported hearing about 10 gunshots in the area of West 56th Street near the Palmetto Expressway.

Police said that officers arrived at the scene in about a minute and found a Hispanic man in his 60s dead on a sidewalk.

No one has been taken into custody as of the latest update from police, but they said that this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no immediate threat to the community.

Hialeah police said this has now been turned into a homicide investigation and no other information was available.