Hialeah police conduct death investigation in Mango Hill community

HIALEAH - Yellow police crime scene tape cordoned off a home in Hialeah overnight as police conducted a death investigation.

The investigation started around 11 p.m. Wednesday at 3905 W 10 Court, in the Mango Hill community.

While police have not released any information concerning the investigation, there was a tarp covered body in front of a house with a tent set up over it.

One neighbor said she heard gunshots Wednesday night and when she went outside she saw the body on the ground.

It is unclear if anyone else is hurt.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.