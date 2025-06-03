Hialeah parents told to stay away from daughter in child abuse and narcotics case, police say

A judge has issued stay-away orders for a married couple facing serious charges involving drug trafficking and child abuse, according to Hialeah police.

Sharon Larsen, 47, a Miami-Dade public school teacher, was charged with child abuse without great bodily harm. She was issued a $2,500 bond and is permitted only supervised contact with the 17-year-old daughter, pending a dependency hearing, the judge ordered.

Her husband, Peder Andre Larsen, 48, faces multiple charges including trafficking methamphetamine, selling heroin, cocaine and Xanax and a child abuse charge. He was ordered to have no contact with the same minor victim.

Drug sales allegedly conducted at home

According to Hialeah police, undercover detectives began investigating Peder Larsen in April.

Between April and May 2025, detectives said they conducted numerous undercover narcotics purchases from him at the couple's apartment in the 5400 block of West 21st Court, where the teen was often present.

During these controlled buys, detectives reported purchasing increasing quantities of methamphetamine mixed with fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and pills suspected to be Xanax and oxycodone.

Police said some transactions allegedly occurred while the juvenile lay on a nearby couch or used a computer in the residence.

Large quantity of narcotics seized

On June 2, after securing a search warrant, Hialeah police executed a raid on the apartment.

Authorities said they seized more than 1,400 grams of methamphetamine/fentanyl, along with heroin, cocaine, suspected fentanyl pills, THC cartridges, and over $20,000 in cash.

Both parents were taken into custody.

Police said Sharon Larsen was present during at least one undercover transaction and is accused of contributing to the conditions that endangered the minor.