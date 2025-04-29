Hialeah men accused of ambushing woman's ex-boyfriend, tying him up and robbing him at gunpoint

Two men accused of attacking and tying up a man during a violent kidnapping incident in Hialeah appeared before a bond court judge Tuesday, where they were ordered to stay away from the victim.

The judge found probable cause for all charges against the defendants, Yohandry Rivera and Sacha Moreno, identified in arrest records as the father and father's brother-in-law of the victim's ex-girlfriend.

Both men were issued stay-away orders prohibiting any direct or indirect contact with the victim, who was identified in court only by initials, J.G. They must remain at least 500 feet away from the victim's home, school, or workplace. A pretrial detention hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.

Violent kidnapping at Hialeah business

According to Hialeah police, the attack happened Saturday, April 26, around 3:30 p.m. at a business located at 880 West 20th Street.

The victim told responding officers he had been lured there by Rivera, 40, the father of his ex-girlfriend, who claimed there was a job opportunity for him.

Once inside, the victim said Rivera punched him in the face, pistol-whipped him with a black handgun, and, with the help of Moreno forced him to the ground. While Moreno held him in a chokehold, Rivera tied the victim's feet with rope, police said.

The men then dragged the victim into the cargo area of a vehicle inside the business, according to the arrest reports. The victim briefly got hold of the handgun, but after a struggle, Moreno allegedly struck him in the back of the head, allowing Rivera to regain control of the weapon. Rivera then searched the victim's pockets, took his wallet and only then let him go, police said.

Injuries consistent with violent struggle

Detectives documented visible injuries on the victim, including bruising to the torso, a large hematoma on his head, and ligature marks on his ankles — injuries they say are consistent with his account. The man also told detectives the entire incident followed an earlier verbal dispute with his ex-girlfriend, which had prompted her to call police.

Both defendants later turned themselves in at the Hialeah Police Department with the help of an attorney. They declined to speak with investigators and were arrested and charged with multiple felony offenses, including kidnapping, armed robbery, and aggravated battery.

The case remains under investigation.