Hialeah man charged with first-degree murder after fatal shooting caught on doorbell camera

Hialeah man caught on his own surveillance camera opening fire in deadly dispute

A Hialeah man is facing a first-degree murder charge after a deadly shooting that was captured on his own doorbell camera, according to authorities.

The newly released video, made public by the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office, shows the moments leading up to the May 13 shooting that left a 31-year-old man dead and 55-year-old Pedro Blanco in jail.

Caught on video

Ring camera footage from outside apartment 201 shows Blanco walking directly to his neighbor's door. He appears to say something before pulling out a gun and firing a single shot.

That one bullet killed Yoendris Campos, a father who, according to his family, was only visiting a friend inside apartment 202.

Police: Dispute leads to shooting

Hialeah Police say the incident began with a dispute between neighbors. Blanco remains in custody and is charged with first-degree murder. His next court appearance is scheduled for September 4.

CBS News Miami reached out to the public defender's office for comment but has not yet received a response.