Hialeah man accused of molesting ex-sister-in-law who uses wheelchair, police say

MIAMI — A Hialeah man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly molesting his former sister-in-law, who uses a wheelchair, police said.

Kevin Valiente, 36, is facing two counts of lewd and lascivious behavior on an elderly or disabled person.

On June 15, the woman told police that sometime after Mother's Day weekend, Valiente entered her bedroom while she was asleep and woke her up, asking if she had ever had sex before, the arrest affidavit said.

She then told her ex-brother-in-law that she had not and that the conversation was making her uncomfortable. Then, Valiente pulled down his pants and exposed himself, asking her if she had ever seen a man's private parts before. While covering her eyes, she continued saying no and asked him to leave her room.

The woman then told police that while she was still lying in bed, Valiente — still pantless — laid on top of her and began molesting her, the affidavit said. She then pushed him off and he left her room.

According to the affidavit, Valiente returned to her room later that night and molested her again. The woman told police that they did not have sex during either incident.

On Tuesday, police discovered that Valiente was already in custody for another case at the Metrowest Detention Center in Doral. He was then charged for this case after police filed their report.