Hialeah Fire Rescue trains for active shooter response following FSU tragedy

Just one day after a gunman opened fire at Florida State University, killing two and injuring five, Hialeah Fire Rescue held an active shooter training for new recruits—underscoring the growing need for first responders to be prepared for violent emergencies.

Outfitted with bulletproof vests and helmets, the department is adapting military-style tactics once unthinkable in civilian emergency response.

From firefighting to tactical response

"This became a necessity. Not just for the community but for the whole country," said Captain Ivan Ivanov, who noted that this type of gear wasn't available during his time in the academy.

The department purchased protective equipment years ago, but the reality of needing it feels more urgent than ever.

First responders at FSU were seen wearing similar gear, and Miami Fire Rescue conducted a comparable drill two years ago.

Military-inspired methods save lives

According to Ivanov, the techniques used by firefighters in active shooter scenarios mirror those used by soldiers.

"The way this was established was from the army," he said. Firefighters are trained to act fast—stop bleeding, evacuate victims, and get them to ambulances in the shortest time possible.

It's a physically and mentally demanding skill set, one that Ivanov says now plays a daily role in emergency response. "It's becoming a part of our daily response basically."