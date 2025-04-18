Watch CBS News
Local News

Hialeah Fire Rescue trains for active shooter response following FSU tragedy

By
Steve Maugeri
Steve Maugeri
Steve Maugeri joined the CBS News Miami team in April 2024. Steve has always loved the beach and is excited to live this close to the ocean within a major city as well!
Read Full Bio
Steve Maugeri

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

Just one day after a gunman opened fire at Florida State University, killing two and injuring five, Hialeah Fire Rescue held an active shooter training for new recruits—underscoring the growing need for first responders to be prepared for violent emergencies.

Outfitted with bulletproof vests and helmets, the department is adapting military-style tactics once unthinkable in civilian emergency response.

From firefighting to tactical response

"This became a necessity. Not just for the community but for the whole country," said Captain Ivan Ivanov, who noted that this type of gear wasn't available during his time in the academy.

The department purchased protective equipment years ago, but the reality of needing it feels more urgent than ever.

First responders at FSU were seen wearing similar gear, and Miami Fire Rescue conducted a comparable drill two years ago.

Military-inspired methods save lives

According to Ivanov, the techniques used by firefighters in active shooter scenarios mirror those used by soldiers.

"The way this was established was from the army," he said. Firefighters are trained to act fast—stop bleeding, evacuate victims, and get them to ambulances in the shortest time possible.

It's a physically and mentally demanding skill set, one that Ivanov says now plays a daily role in emergency response. "It's becoming a part of our daily response basically."

Steve Maugeri
steve-maugeri-headshot-1.jpg

Steve Maugeri joined the CBS News Miami team in April 2024. Steve has always loved the beach and is excited to live this close to the ocean within a major city as well!

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.