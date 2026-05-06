Hialeah event offers $1.99 per gallon of gas, rare relief for drivers amid high prices

Drivers in Hialeah found rare relief at the gas pump on Wednesday. During a special event, gas was just $1.99 a gallon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Drivers lined up in the street hours before the event began.

"You know if you come out a little bit late, it's going to be gone," said Freddy Paulino, a Hialeah resident.

Car insurance companies UniVista and Loyalty hosted the event at the BP gas station on W 68th Street.

"A welcome surprise today because I never thought they were doing this," said Daymara Nodarse, another resident who attended the event.

Organizers told CBS News Miami they pumped nearly 2,500 gallons to just under 300 drivers.

"'$1.99 that's like thank you God," said Maria Rius.

According to AAA, the national average for gas on Wednesday was $4.53, the highest since July 2022. In Florida, the average was a little lower at $4.46.

"It was from $35 to $40, going from that price to $65 to $75. So it's a huge difference," Nodarse said.

Oil prices dropped on Wednesday amid renewed hopes for a U.S.-Iran agreement. Gas, however, is 52% higher than before the war with Iran began, according to AAA.

"I know this is just temporary," Rius said.

UniVista organizers said they are working on another gas event in the near future and will post the announcement on the company's social media accounts.