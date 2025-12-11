Watch CBS News
Hialeah police responding to reports of person barricaded inside building, officials say

Steven Yablonski
Police in Hialeah say a person barricaded themselves inside a building while law enforcement arrived to try and serve a search warrant early Thursday morning.

Few details have been released, but Hialeah police say the incident is occurring in the area of West 8th Avenue and 83st Street, and police are asking people to avoid the area.

According to police, Hialeah SWAT members were also at the scene to try to contact the person inside to have them safely exit.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

