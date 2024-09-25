Hurricane Helene prompts several business and office closures. Here's what is open and closed during the storm

MIAMI — As Helene intensified into a hurricane Wednesday before expected landfall in Florida on Thursday, many public buildings and offices began closing their doors to prepare for the storm.

Here is what is open and closed as Hurricane Helene approaches Florida. CBS News Miami will continue updating this list of closures as the NEXT Weather team monitors the storm.

Government closures

According to the Florida Department of Management Services, 29 of the 61 counties placed under emergency declaration by Gov. Ron DeSantis have announced closures this week:

Alachua: Wednesday through Thursday

Bradford: Thursday through Friday

Citrus: Wednesday through Thursday

Clay: Wednesday through Friday

Dixie: Thursday through Friday

Duval: Thursday through Friday

Franklin: Wednesday through Friday

Gadsden: Wednesday through Friday

Gilchrist: Wednesday through Friday

Hamilton: Thursday through Friday

Hernando: Wednesday through Thursday

Hillsborough: Thursday through Friday

Jackson: Thursday through Friday

Lafayette: Thursday through Friday

Lee: Thursday through Friday

Leon: Wednesday through Friday

Levy: Thursday through Friday

Liberty: Thursday through Friday

Madison: Thursday through Friday

Manatee: Thursday through Friday

Pasco: Thursday through Friday

Pinellas: Wednesday through Thursday

Putnam: Wednesday through Friday

Sarasota: Wednesday through Thursday

Suwannee: Thursday through Friday

Taylor: Wednesday through Thursday

Union: Thursday through Friday

Wakulla: Wednesday through Friday

Washington: Thursday through Friday

Due to the impending arrival of Hurricane Helene, the City of Tampa stated all of its offices will be closed starting Thursday to allow city staff "to focus on emergency response efforts as the storm approaches." Additionally, garbage, recycling and waste collection will be suspended on Thursday for both residential and commercial properties.

These closures are also expected to impact DMV services, according to the Department of Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV). However, "some driver license and motor vehicle services are offered by county tax collectors or license plate agents and may not be impacted by the FLHSMV office closures," the agency noted. For information related to those instances, visit their respective websites.

Road and travel closures

As of Wednesday afternoon, no road or bridge closures have been announced; however, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is encouraging drivers to download the FL511 app or visit FL511.com to be on alert for potential closures and detours.

Tampa International Airport announced on Wednesday that it has suspended operations due to Hurricane Helene and it will reopen "when safe to do so."

For specific agencies operating in your area, visit their websites for the latest updates.

Hospitals and health services

OneBlood, an Orlando-based nonprofit, shared on its website that donor centers and mobile blood drives with its Big Red Bus will end early Wednesday at the following locations:

Crestview, Florida

Douglas, Georgia

Fort Walton, Florida

Marianna, Florida

Panama City, Florida

Pensacola, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida

Thomasville, Georgia

The Cancer Specialists of North Florida shared on X that their offices in Clay, Fleming Island, Riverside and Northside will all close on Thursday starting at 12 p.m., while their remaining offices will close later that afternoon at 2 p.m.

School closures



Due to Hurricane Helene's intensification, several colleges and universities in its path announced class cancellations and other student-related closures.

Monroe County Public Schools

According to Monroe County Public Schools' Facebook page, schools will be open Wednesday through normal dismissal and the district coordinates with county emergency management agencies and the National Weather Service. However, all schools and district offices will be closed on Thursday.

University of Florida

The University of Florida announced Wednesday that offices and classes will be canceled on Thursday, and will reopen on Friday 7 a.m. All academic and student-related activities, including online schooling, will be canceled during this time. UF stated that online students who live in the storm's path beyond the Gainesville campus should contact their instructors to discuss special accommodations.

Essential UF employees should check with their supervisors regarding scheduling. Also, UF Health hospitals and clinical practices are continuing normal operations, UF noted.

Florida State University

Florida State University announced Tuesday that its Tallahassee campus will be closed starting Wednesday and stay closed until 11 p.m. Sunday. FSU stated it expects to resume normal operations on Monday.

University of South Florida

As the University of South Florida monitors Hurricane Helene, it has announced that all classes beginning Wednesday are canceled and will not resume until Monday. Additionally, all USF campuses will be closed beginning Wednesday and will remain closed through at least Friday.

USF also has its own hurricane guide for students and faculty to keep on hand ahead of the storm.

Florida Gulf Coast University

Starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Florida Gulf Coast University will close its campus to all operations, including classes and events. FGCU stated the university will remain closed on Thursday and will announce operational plans for Friday later that afternoon.

Florida A&M University

On Tuesday, Florida A&M University announced that classes were canceled now through Friday, and that all academic operations will be suspended to accommodate any potential disruptions caused by the storm. The university itself will be closed starting Wednesday and expected to reopen Friday, FAMU stated.

Will Publix stay open?

Publix, the Florida-based grocery chain found across the state, stated all its stores are currently open during normal business hours and will provide updates on its online status tool as it continues monitoring Hurricane Helene.

Theme parks remain open for now

As of Wednesday, Disney World remains open to the public but shared on its website that park officials are "closely monitoring the path of the storm as we continue to prioritize the safety of our guests and cast members."

Universal Studios also stated its theme parks remain open at this time but Volcano Bay will be closed on Thursday. Officials are also monitoring the storm.

